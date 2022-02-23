Here are the former Chiefs players who were selected in the USFL draft

The inaugural USFL draft has come to an end after 35 rounds between Day 1 and Day 2. The USFL draft is quite a bit different than the NFL draft with certain position groups are assigned to specific rounds.

The first round of the USFL draft saw two former Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks selected with the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks. Several other former Chiefs players were part of the draft pool and selected in the remaining rounds.

Here’s a quick look at the former Chiefs players selected below:

New Jersey Generals WR Darrius Shepherd

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs signed Shepherd this past offseason following a minicamp tryout. He spent the preseason living out the dream of playing for his hometown team before he was released in 53-man roster cuts.

New Jersey Generals CB De'Vante Bausby

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Another Kansas City native, Bausby first signed with the Chiefs when he went undrafted out of Pittsburg State in 2015. He broke his collarbone during camp and was waived with an injury designation. He briefly rejoined the team for a few months during the 2017 offseason.

New Jersey Generals RB Mike Weber

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

A former practice squad running back with the Chiefs in 2019, Weber is notorious for having auctioned off his Super Bowl LIV ring.

New Jersey Generals LB D'Juan Hines

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Hines spent the 2019 offseason in Kansas City, but he was released during 53-man roster cuts. He went on to play for the XFL’s New York Guardians, where he was a standout performer.

New Orleans Breakers OT Paul Adams

Donald Page/Getty Images

Adams was briefly a member of the Chiefs during the 2021 NFL season, signing to the practice squad when the team was dealing with some COVID-19 and injury issues at the offensive tackle position.

New Orleans Breakers CB Manny Patterson

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Chiefs signed Patterson to the 90-man offseason roster after a rookie minicamp tryout. We spoke to Patterson about his journey to the NFL back then. Unfortunately, he didn’t make 53-man roster cuts, but this could be the opportunity for him to showcase his talents to an NFL team.

New Orleans Breakers WR Chad Williams

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A former third-round draft pick by the Cardinals, the Chiefs signed Chad Williams to the practice squad in 2020. He was a reserve/future signing during the 2021 NFL offseason, but an injury derailed his progress in Kansas City. He was waived ahead of 53-man roster cuts.

Pittsburgh Maulers OT Isaiah Battle

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A reserve/future signing by the Chiefs in 2017, K.C. actually traded Battle to the Seattle Seahawks for a conditional draft pick. That pick didn’t end up transferring because Battle didn’t meet the conditions.

Pittsburgh Maulers CB Jaylon McClain-Sapp

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Chiefs signed McClain-Sapp as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL draft. He was released following rookie minicamp.

Houston Gamblers DB Andrew Soroh

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Soroh was a rookie minicamp invite with the Chiefs in 2019. After pursuing other opportunities outside the NFL, like playing for the XFL’s New York Guardians, Soroh returned to the Chiefs’ roster ahead of the 2020 NFL season. His stay wouldn’t last long, though. The Chiefs eventually signed former Seahawks DB Tedric Thompson in his place.

Tampa Bay Bandits OG Damien Mama

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Mama was picked up by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He didn’t make the 53-man roster, but he was signed to the practice squad. The New York Giants eventually poached Mama off the practice squad in Kansas City. He’d go on to play for the XFL’s New York Guardians.

Tampa Bay Bandits QB Jordan Ta'amu

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Ta’amu signed a reserve/future deal with the Chiefs ahead of the 2020 NFL season after playing for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. He didn’t make the 53-man roster, but he spent some time on the practice squad and scout team in Kansas City.

Michigan Panthers QB Shea Patterson

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The former Michigan QB was an undrafted free agent signing by the Chiefs in 2020. It didn’t last long with the Chiefs re-signing Matt Moore to take his place before training camp.

