Here are the former Chiefs players who were selected in the 2023 XFL draft so far

The XFL has begun its inaugural draft in advance of its return in 2023.

The draft will run Nov. 15 – Nov. 17 at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The league’s draft pool consists of 1,700 players from a variety of football-playing backgrounds. Those players are vying for one of the 528 spots during the league’s training camp, with the league eventually trimming down to 400 active player roster spots between eight XFL teams.

The first day of the draft saw their quarterback selection show, with 15 quarterbacks selected across the league. The second day of the draft saw offensive skills positions, defensive backs, defensive front and offensive linemen selected. The final day of the draft will focus on special teams along with an open draft of all remaining players in their pool.

A total of 11 former Chiefs were selected during the second day of the draft. Here’s a quick look at those players:

WR Jordan Smallwood - Arlington Renegades

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

An undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma, Smallwood joined the Chiefs briefly after a successful rookie minicamp tryout in 2018. He spent the majority of the offseason with the team before he was released during final roster cuts. Smallwood previously played for the Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL’s failed relaunch in 2020.

WR Darrius Shepherd - St. Louis Battlehawks

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A Kansas City-area native, Shepherd signed with the Chiefs following a minicamp tryout. He spent the preseason living out the dream of playing for his hometown team before he was released in 53-man roster cuts.

TE Alex Ellis - Arlington Renegades

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Ellis appeared in two games with the Chiefs in 2018, playing 11 snaps on offense and 11 snaps on special teams. He was injured in a game against the Steelers and subsequently placed on injured reserve before agreeing to an injury settlement later that season.

TE Alize Mack - San Antonio Brahmas

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Mack signed a Reserve/Future deal with the Chiefs during the 2020 NFL offseason. He was waived from the 90-man roster in May.

CB Luq Barcoo - San Antonio Brahmas

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Barcoo signed with the Chiefs in March of 2022, but he was waived from the 90-man roster following mandatory minicamp.

CB De'Vaunte Bausby - Arlington Renegades

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Another Kansas City-area native, Bausby originally signed with the Chiefs when he went undrafted out of Pittsburg State in 2015. He broke his collarbone during training camp and was waived with an injury designation. He briefly rejoined the team for a few months during the 2017 offseason.

DL Austin Edwards - Houston Roughnecks

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Edwards joined the team’s practice squad during the 2020 NFL postseason after his practice squad contract expired with the Atlanta Falcons. He spent all of the 2021 NFL season on the Chiefs’ practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal for 2022. He was released during the team’s cutdown to 85 players.

LB Terrance Smith - Orlando Guardians

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Smith joined the Chiefs in 2016, signing to the team as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State. He spent time on the practice squad, but he was eventually promoted to the 53-man roster. Smith appeared in 31 games over three seasons in Kansas City. He recorded 30 total tackles, a sack, one interception and a pair of passes defended during his NFL career.

LB Omari Cobb - San Antonio Brahmas

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Cobb was signed as an undrafted free agent signing out of Marshall following the 2020 NFL draft. He spent the past season on the practice squad in Kansas City and returned the following year. He was released from the practice squad just a few weeks into the 2021 NFL season.

LB Mike Rose - St. Louis Battlehawks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The former Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Rose signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2022. The Iowa State Cyclone was waived during final roster cuts.

LB Emmanuel Smith - Seattle Sea Dragons

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

A Super Bowl LIV champion, Smith entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt. He joined the Chiefs’ practice squad in September of 2019 and would spend the entire year there. He’d appear in one game with the Chiefs in 2020 recording 16 snaps on special teams.

