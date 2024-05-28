Advertisement

Former Chiefs players don’t like NFLPA’s proposed change for training camp

pete grathoff
There could be a change coming to the Chiefs training camp as soon as next summer.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Tuesday reported the NFL Players Association is seeking to do away with voluntary on-field work in the spring in exchange for a longer training camp.

That change to the offseason schedule could happen as early as next year and result in players “reporting in mid-June to early July” for training camp, Pelissero said.

The NFL is studying the possibility of adding an 18th regular-season game while eliminating one preseason contest. The league reportedly likes the idea of having the Super Bowl the day before the Presidents Day holiday in February.

Pelissero noted that a longer schedule would shorten the offseason.

Former Chiefs offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz believes the players association would be making a mistake by doing away with OTAs.

“Clearly the start of changing the offseason schedule for 18 games,” Schwartz wrote on X.

“Also… I continue to be surprised by NFL players hatred of OTAs. You’re trading voluntary workouts under less stress for more training camp? OTAs are when you start building friendships and relationships.

“This is also going to hurt young guys trying to make a roster. Not that current NFL players care about that.”

Schwartz, who played for the Chiefs in 2013, added: “Also players continue to trade eliminating OTAs for more games. A trade the owners love. And it never seems players get equal value in negotiations for this.”

Another former Chiefs player, quarterback Chase Daniel, wasn’t sold on the plan either.

But guard Justin Pugh, who is a free agent after spending 11 seasons with the Giants and Cardinals, thinks there is little need for OTAs.

If nothing else, this proposed change has generated a lot of discussion.

The Chiefs’ contract with Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for training camp runs through the 2024 season.