Former Chiefs player seen as candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on Fox’s ‘Undisputed’

The news of Shannon Sharpe’s pending departure from Fox Sports’ talk show, “Undisputed,” generated a lot of headlines last week.

Fox Sports is now looking for a replacement to pair with Skip Bayless, and a former Chiefs running back reportedly is being considered for the job.

Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez wrote that LeSean McCoy is “expected to have an extended audition with the irascible Bayless once Sharpe takes his contractual buyout from Fox Sports.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

McCoy, who played for the Chiefs in the 2019 season, is on Fox Sports’ “Speak” show. Two of his co-hosts on the show, Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor, also are in the running for the “Undisputed” job, per Front Office Sports.

That website said the other candidate is Nick Wright, who was born and raised in Kansas City. Wright also worked at KCSP (610 AM) for a while.

The New York Post reported Sharpe will leave “Undisputed” after the NBA Finals.

McCoy made waves earlier this year when he took a shot at former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after he’d been hired by the Washington Commanders.