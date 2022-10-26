Former Chiefs player, longtime Bills defensive coordinator Walt Corey dies

Walt Corey ran Marv Levy's Bills defenses that featured Bruce Smith and played in four-straight Super Bowls. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Former Kansas City Chiefs player and longtime Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Walt Corey died on Sunday at 84 years old.

The Chiefs released a statement on Tuesday announcing his death. A cause of death was not announced.

Corey started his professional career as a linebacker for the fledgling AFL's Dallas Texans in 1960 and remained with the franchise through 1996 after it moved to Kansas City as the Chiefs. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 1963, the team's first season in Kansas City. After retiring as a player, Corey started a 27-year coaching career in 1972 as an assistant and defensive coordinator with the Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Bills and New Orleans Saints.

Corey spent eight seasons as Marv Levy's defensive coordinator in Buffalo. He oversaw a Bills defense featuring Hall of Famer Bruce Smith as Buffalo played in four-straight Super Bowls from 1990-93. The 1990 and 1993 Bills defenses were both top-10 units.

Levy first worked with Corey when he was head coach of the Chiefs and hired him as his defensive coordinator when he took the Bills job in 1987. He spoke fondly of Corey in a statement provided by the Bills.

"His work ethic, his knowledge of the game, his caring about his fellow staff members, about the players he was coaching, about the fans, and about the game we all loved were just some of Walt's fine qualities," Levy said.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who's father Lamar founded the franchise and owned it during Corey's tenure with the team, remembered Corey for his "determination and humility."

"My family and I are saddened by the news of Walt Corey's passing," Hunt said in a statement. ... "He remained invested in the Kansas City community as an ambassador once he left the sideline and will be remembered for his determination and humility. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."