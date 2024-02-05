Former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy will not return to Commanders after one season

The NFL constantly makes changes this time of year as front offices and coaches shuffle in preparation for the offseason. A recent assistant coaching change may have the attention of the Kansas City Chiefs franchise and the Chiefs Kingdom.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders are not retaining offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after one season. The news comes just a day after the franchise surprisingly hired Kilff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator on Sunday.

Bieniemy’s offense in his line season with the Commanders didn’t reach the success he had for five seasons with the Chiefs, finishing with a record of 4-13, missing the playoffs as head coach Ron Rivera was subsequently fired. Commanders’ offense has not finished above 16th in the league rankings since 2016, finishing 18th in passing and 27th in rushing. The Commanders had its ups and downs with starting quarterback Sam Howell as he lacked consistency throughout the season.

The Chiefs notably spoke highly of Bieniemy’s way of holding players accountable during his tenure in Kansas City. During the season, when the team had some discipline issues, quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised their former offensive coordinator as the standard for accountability.

There has been no comment or word about what Bieniemy will do next, but returning to the Chiefs isn’t a long shot. Head coach Andy Reid, in recent years, brought back Matt Nagy as the quarterbacks coach following his dismissal as head coach of the Chicago Bears. Super Bowl LVIII will be watched closely for the team’s effectiveness on offense as the team looks to secure consecutive titles.

