Former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy talked to team before AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid always brings in former coaches and players when the team hits the playoffs, and this season is no different.

The guest speaker before the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens was a familiar face for the Chiefs: former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. He spent this past season with the Washington Commanders.

Reid said Bieniemy talked to the offense and spent time with them before the big matchup.

“It’s always great to have EB,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “The energy that he brings, the mentality that he brings, you can feel. He has that intensity, but he loves it. He loves being there. He loves being a part of the team and being a part of that culture.

“Just having him back in the building was really cool. Listening to him talk and his energy, you can ask guys. I think guys had a little bit of chill bumps.”

Bieniemy was Washington’s offensive coordinator and assistant head coach before HC Ron Rivera was fired after a 4-13 record. New Commanders HC Dan Quinn did not retain Bieniemy in his new coaching staff.

Washington was near the bottom of the NFL in points per game with 19.4 while mired by subpar offensive line and quarterback play.

Reid said he doesn’t have a spot for his 54-year-old former coordinator at the moment but that he is still up for jobs.

Bieniemy spent nearly 10 years with the Chiefs with the first four as running backs coach from 2013 to 2017 and the last five years as the OC from 2018 to 2022.

Bieniemy was Mahomes’ first OC and helped lead the Chiefs’ prolific offense to three Super Bowl appearances with two SB wins.

Reid is a big proponent of bringing coaches he knows to fill empty positions, so if some offensive coaches leave during the offseason and EB is still available, he will presumably be at the top of Reid’s list to fill a spot.

“His coaching future is great,” Reid said. “Obviously, a big fan of his, and I know the things that he can do.”

