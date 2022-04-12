Former Chiefs LB Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have had an extremely active offseason to this point, but they’ve yet to make many changes on the defensive side of the ball.

That may change very soon, as according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are hosting former Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Melvin Ingram for a visit on Tuesday.

Adding Ingram to a group that already boasts Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips and others could make Miami’s defense even scarier for their opponents in 2022.