Former Chiefs LB Jim Lynch dies at 76

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost a member of their Super Bowl IV team.

According to Talk of Fame Network’s Rick Gosselin, former Chiefs LB Jim Lynch has died. He was 76 years old. Lynch was a former second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame in 1967, where as a senior he was a defensive co-captain on the National Championship-winning team. He also won the Maxwell Award that year, anointing him as the best player in college football.

Lynch (6-1, 235 pounds) was one-third of the Super Bowl IV-winning linebacker corps, playing alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers Willie Lanier and Bobby Bell. Lynch played in 151 career games for the Chiefs from 1967 through 1977, including making appearances in 148 consecutive games. He played his entire 11-year NFL career with the Chiefs, where he recorded 17 interceptions, 18 sacks, and 14 fumble recoveries (tied for sixth-most in franchise history). He was an AFL All-Star and was awarded two second-team All-AFL honors during the course of his career.

RIP Jim Lynch, former Notre Dame All-America LB who became a Pro Bowler with KC Chiefs & starter on defense that won Super Bowl IV. Got to know Jim in my years covering the Chiefs in the 1970s. Class act on and off the field. He understood there was more to life than football. — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) July 21, 2022

In 1990, Lynch was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Honor (aka Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame). In 1992, he was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Condolences to Lynch’s friends and family.

List