Former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson visiting Jaguars

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
Another Kansas City Chiefs free agent could be on the move.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson on a visit on Wednesday. A former fourth-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson first joined Kansas City ahead of the 2019 NFL season. He was one of the defenders brought in during the defensive rebuild for Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 defensive scheme.

Wilson played both outside linebacker positions for the Chiefs over the past two seasons, starting 29 regular-season games and six postseason games during that span. In his time in Kansas City, Wilson amassed 154 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, two passes defended and two forced fumbles. Adding Willie Gay Jr. in the 2020 NFL draft ultimately lead to Wilson’s exit in free agency.

The Jaguars already have a trio of talented linebackers on the roster in Myles Jack, Joe Schobert and Leon Jacobs. Wilson’s ability to play both the SAM and WILL spots is probably appealing to new defensive coordinator Joe Cullen and OLB coach Zachary Orr. Jacobs has an injury history and Wilson would likely be in direct competition to earn a starting job on the strong side. He could also fill in for Jack in case of an injury.

Chiefs fans should hope that the Jaguars envision Wilson as a starter. That would make it more likely that they sign him to a contract that qualifies him toward the compensatory pick formula.

