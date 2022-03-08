Former Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens interested in returning to Cowboys

A former member of the Kansas City Chiefs could potentially return to the team that drafted him.

According to Dallas Morning News beat writer Calvin Watkins, former Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens “has a desire” to return to the Dallas Cowboys after spending his last four seasons in Kansas City. Hitchens also spent four seasons with the Cowboys from 2014-2017 after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Dallas has a need at the linebacker position heading into free agency with Leighton Vander Esch scheduled to become a free agent and after they moved on Jaylon Smith last season. Hitchens could be a low-cost stop-gap for the Cowboys and he wouldn’t count toward the compensatory pick formula for them either.

Former Cowboys LB Anthony Hitchens has a desire to return after spending 4 years in KC. Cowboys seek a LB in FA or draft. Can Hitchens and Parsons work together? — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 8, 2022

The Chiefs, of course, released Hitchens in late February. The emergence of both Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr. gave them the confidence to move on from the veteran and his expensive contract. Speaking to the media at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Brett Veach didn’t close the door on Hitchens returning to Kansas City on a much cheaper deal. But that seems like something that would happen only if Hitchens couldn’t find a better deal out there in free agency.

A team like Dallas makes a lot of sense for a player like Hitchens and is one potential landing spot for him. Several other teams could emerge as we inch closer to the start of free agency and things start to heat up across the league.

List