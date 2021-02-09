Former Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

Five days after being placed in hospice care, former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer has died. The 77-year-old was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2014 and has fought valiantly ever since. On Feb. 8, Schottenheimer passed away peacefully with family by his side in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Schottenheimer came to Kansas City to coach at a time when the football outlook had been bleak. He brought a winning mentality and spirit to the Chiefs for the better part of the ’90s decade, with his signature pregame speeches and his unique brand of football dubbed “Martyball.” It may carry a negative connotation today, but only because of how much the game has since changed. Back then, he was a pioneer and brought numerous winning seasons to a franchise that hadn’t had many in recent years.

During his 20-year NFL career Schottenheimer also coached in Cleveland, Washington and San Diego. His son, Brian Schottenheimer, has served as the offensive coordinator in the NFL and recently joined Urban Meyer’s staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Schottenheimer may have never made it to a Super Bowl or had much of the way of playoff success in Kansas City, but his impact transcends his accolades. He helped to inspire a love for football in an entire generation of Chiefs fans. For that, the Chiefs Kingdom will always be eternally grateful.

Rest in peace, Marty.

