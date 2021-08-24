Former Chiefs HC Dick Vermeil selected as finalist for 2022 Hall of Fame class

A former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A panel of Hall of Fame selectors met virtually on Tuesday to make selections for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Senior Finalist and Coaching Finalist. After plenty of deliberation with seven total candidates, the committee of selectors named former Chiefs HC Dick Vermeil as the Coaching Finalist for the 2022 class.

Vermeil joining the Chiefs as head coach just a season after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. He’d coach in Kansas City for his final five seasons in the NFL, mentoring some of the most explosive offensive players in franchise history to that point. That group included Priest Holmes, Tony Gonzalez, Dante Hall, Willie Roaf, Will Shields and more.

“I am overwhelmed. I’m not sure I belong there,” Vermeil said, via the Hall of Fame’s website.

He added that the committee had his, “deepest appreciation and gratitude.”

While Vermeil was unable to repeat his Super Bowl successes with the Chiefs, he did win plenty of games in Kansas City with a 44-36 regular-season record in the 80 games he coached the team. Unfortunately, that success only once resulted in a playoff berth. His 2003 team went 13-3 in the regular season, but lost to the Indianapolis Colts 38-31 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

