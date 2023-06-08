Former Chiefs DE Frank Clark to sign with Broncos

Frank Clark is staying in the AFC West, but he won’t be rejoining the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, Clark is set to join the Denver Broncos in free agency. Kansas City released Clark in March after failing to agree on a reworked contract that would lower his salary cap hit. There was some indication that a reunion could be possible down the line, but this all but ends any speculation that Clark could rejoin the Chiefs.

Breaking: Free agent pass rusher Frank Clark is signing with the #Broncos, sources tell @theScore. The 3x Pro Bowler and 2x Super Bowl champ with the #Chiefs finds a new home in Denver. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 8, 2023

After acquiring him in trade from the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, Clark started 55 regular-season games, recording 127 total tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks for Kansas City. During the playoffs, Clark was an entirely different beast. He recorded 32 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 12 games started.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This won’t take away from his legacy in Kansas City, but he certainly won’t be winning over any members of the Chiefs Kingdom by jumping ship for Denver under Sean Payton. His teammates, such as Chris Jones, are sure to be conflicted by this new development. Especially after Clark just spent the day with the team at the White House on Monday.

More News!

Pair of Chiefs preseason games to be televised on NFL Network in 2023 Here's what Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was going to say at the White House Could Chiefs explore trade for Commanders DE Chase Young?

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire