Former Chiefs S Eric Berry had support of Inky Johnson during his battle with cancer

The everyday life of football players has its own set of challenges that have little to do with the game’s final score. The relationships formed amongst the players around the league have also carried on past their playing days.

The relationship between former Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry and former college football player turned motivational speaker Inky Johnson was displayed on a recent episode of “The Pivot Podcast.” Johnson was a guest on a show hosted by former NFL Stars Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor & Ryan Clark. He explored the close friendship he’s had with Berry and the assistance he gave during his cancer diagnosis in 2014.

“EB is like a little brother to me,” said Johnson. “When he got drafted, I’ll never forget when he called me, and he was like, ‘Big bro, I’m gonna wear 29. I was like, ‘You ain’t gotta do that. Your dad played; wear your dad’s number. You’re a great player, rock your own number, you ain’t gotta wear a number for me.’”

Johnson was a former college football defensive back for the University of Tennessee before his career ended prematurely in 2006 due to injury. He was expected to be an NFL draft pick that year and was left paralyzed in his right arm after a tackle in a game against Air Force. He has since dedicated his life to helping others, including members of the University of Tennessee football program. He was honored to have played the role of a big brother to Berry.

“We all know how EB plays the game, and to be able to watch him every Sunday when he did play, it was special for me and my family,” said Johnson, “Because we know what that number meant, but also the relationship that me and EB cultivated.”

In December of 2014, Berry was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and forced to sit out the rest of that season. He endured an entire offseason of chemotherapy to be declared cancer-free for the following season eventually. Johnson discussed a personal moment between the two that helped motivate Berry’s 2015 Comeback Player of the Year win.

“‘Bro, we going to treat this like camp. Every single day you show up, you gonna do your thing, you handle your business, and you gonna beat it,’” Johnson told Berry. “I remember seeing him. We was at church, and this is when his hair was coming out. I saw him, and I saw his spirit; his spirit was still strong, but his hair was coming out at the time. I was like, ‘How you doing 2-9, you good?’ He’s like ‘Ink, I’m good. I’m getting through it.’”

Berry, of course, did get through it. The friendship of Berry and Johnson is an example of the special bond players build in this game, just by sharing their stories and struggles. It took great strength for Berry to finish his career on his terms and one day his story will help empower others to do the same.

