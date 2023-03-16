Former Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders pens touching farewell to Kansas City

When news broke that former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints in free agency, many fans in the Kingdom were taken aback by the loss of one of the team’s most beloved linemen.

Saunders took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Kansas City and the Chiefs’ fanbase after four years with the team that saw him win two Super Bowl championships. In his letter to the fans, Saunders made it clear that his time in Kansas City would always be part of his identity as an NFL icon.

More than just a business. Arrowhead will always be a second home. ❤️💛#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/72KiOR8sUs — Binky 2Times (@khalenNOTkaylen) March 15, 2023

The Chiefs have lost several pieces to their defensive line at this point in the offseason, and with only one addition compensating for the attrition so far, the team will need to get serious about building depth up-front in the coming weeks.

Whether they will address the need with a free agent signing or through the upcoming NFL draft is unclear, but the loss of Saunders certainly doesn’t seem to bode well for the unit’s depth ahead of the 2023 season.

