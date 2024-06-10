Former Chiefs DB Steven Nelson announces retirement

The Kansas City Chiefs have earned plenty of respect over the last few seasons for their Super Bowl titles and unrivaled success. Many players have helped build the foundation for the current success that just missed out.

Veteran NFL cornerback and former Chiefs starter Steven Nelson announced his retirement from the league on Sunday.

“Retirement, after thinking it over and having some talks with my family, I think it’s time for me to take a step back and spend more time with my family,” said Nelson during a phone interview with KPRC 2 in Houston. The 31-year-old has decided to call it a career after nine seasons.

In the 2015 draft class out of Oregon State, Nelson was the 14th cornerback selected, eventually going in the third round to Kansas City. During the first four seasons of his career, he played for the Chiefs, often as a starter in 38 of his 52 games. He tallied four interceptions and 182 tackles before leaving in free agency before the 2019 season.

“I think I’ll be remembered, mostly by my teammates, the guys that I played with and put in a lot of blood, sweat, and tears with. as a leader and somebody that not only tries to lead by words but through my actions,” said Nelson. “Being a true pro and doing everything the right way.”

Jimmy Garoppolo is down and hurt after getting blasted by #Chiefs CB Steven Nelson. Ouchpic.twitter.com/FQZ2YYrLHK — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) September 23, 2018

Nelson made stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and the last two seasons with the Houston Texans. In 130 career games with 115 starts, he recorded 13 career interceptions, 87 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one sack, and 456 total tackles.

