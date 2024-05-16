Former Chiefs cheerleader’s scathing takedown of Harrison Butker watched by millions

A former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader has gone viral with an angry takedown of her former “co-worker” Harrison Butker after his controversial commencement speech last weekend.

She said Butker must have missed the training that members of Chiefs Cheer receive about what to say and how to act in public. Her last game as a member of Chiefs Cheer was in February at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

“The biggest takeaway is you now represent a billion dollar organization. You are no longer ‘just’ Harrison Butker. You are now Harrison Butker who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs,” Stefanie Hills said in a video watched nearly 3 million times as of Thursday afternoon.

“And anything you say or do that doesn’t align with that brand … will be grounds for termination.

“Not entirely sure if that last part is gonna apply to you but I guess we’ll find out.”

Butker’s 20-minute speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, north of Kansas City, has sucked the oxygen out of social media all week and the fallout shows no signs of abating.

Butker shared his personal opinion on political, religious and social issues, criticizing President Joe Biden, referring to LGBTQ Pride Month as an example of the “deadly sins” and saying one of a woman’s most important titles is “homemaker.”

The context: He is a devout, proudly outspoken conservative Catholic who delivered his opinions at a private Catholic school.

Butker also referenced a Taylor Swift lyric which angered many of her fans. Swift is dating Butker’s teammate Travis Kelce.

Hills has made at least one other TikTok about cheering for the Chiefs since leaving the squad. Hills is the surname she uses on TikTok; Chiefs cheerleaders are identified only by their first names for security.

She identifies herself as an NFL cheerleader from 2018-2024 and a “woman of Christ” in her TikTok bio.

“Hey Harrison! You know we have several things in common. First and foremost, until a few months ago, we were both employed by the Kansas City Chiefs,” she said in beginning her 3-minute message.

“I cheered you on for six years straight and with that, I would assume we went to the same PR training.

“But since all of that obviously left your (bleeping) brain when you went to go give that speech I thought I’d be a good co-worker, share my notes.

“Let’s get started,” she says, donning a pair of oversized reading glasses for effect.

She referenced several parts of his speech she found troubling, including how he talked about COVID (Butker called Biden the “man behind the COVID lockdowns”) and referred to the pandemic as a “fiasco.”

“COVID fiasco?” she said. “Now I would assume you know what fiasco means, but just in case you don’t, you’re referring to the pandemic as a humiliating failure?

“You know, we had an entire (bleeping) PR training on COVID, bruh. We weren’t supposed to talk about it.”

She brought up how he spoke of Pride Month as “the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it.”

“You referred to gay people as deadly sinners,” Hills said. “The gays love football. We don’t want to lose them as an audience. So you might want to reconsider calling them deadly sinners.”

Butker also criticized Biden, who is also Catholic, for not being anti-abortion.

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally,” Butker said.

“He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice.”

“You called the president delusional,” said Hills.

She paused.

“You know I think the organization would let that one go … a lot of Republicans in Chiefs Kingdom,” she said.

She suggested Butker seek counseling and then advised him to heed his own advice.

“The best part of your speech ... when you said stay in your lane 10 plus times,” she said.

“Bruh, take your own advice. Kick some balls around. Stay in your (bleeping) lane.

“Thank you, hope you enjoyed this informational training.

“See you later, co-worker.”