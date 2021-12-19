Former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland waived by Vikings following altercation

After a scuffle with coaches and players during a Minnesota Vikings practice this week, former Kansas City Chiefs standout Bashaud Breeland was waived on Saturday afternoon. It ends his time in Minnesota after signing with the team this past offseason. Once an impact player on a championship-contending roster, Breeland sought greener pastures following the Chiefs’ loss in Super Bowl LV, inking a one-year 3-million dollar contract with the Vikings to enter 2021.

Amid a series of struggles this season, especially given certain situations with their quarterback and a stagnant defense in the middle of a rebuild, the signing seems to have been a major miscalculation on both ends. The details surrounding the alleged fight in practice are bizarre, including mention of his cleats being removed after which a physical altercation took place. Either way, Breeland seems to have worn out his welcome in record time.

Despite this incident, Breeland is likely to be a waiver wire target when he becomes available and could become a key contributor on a playoff team that lacks depth in their secondary to compete with top offenses. Each franchise will make its own evaluation about what unfolded this week at Vikings practice, and decide for themselves if Breeland is worth whatever risk they may take in claiming him, but the prospect of adding a veteran playmaker at this point in the season has to be enticing for general managers.

Kansas City’s interest in a reunion could revolve around a number of factors, especially as COVID-19 concerns have gripped the NFL in recent weeks. If they’re in a position to make a claim on Breeland, it’ll mean about 25 other teams passed on his services for one reason or another. He could also clear waivers entirely and be signed to the practice squad instead. There is definitely a cost-benefit analysis to be made by Brett Veach should he see a need or feel a desire to make something work.

L’Jarius Sneed should make his return to the Chiefs’ secondary in Week 16, and as players make their way through COVID-19 protocols, the defense should start looking like its old self on paper again. The Chiefs’ 53-man roster currently stands at 49 players, so they have space to spare, even with those who are set to return from the COVID list.

