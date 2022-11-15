Former Chiefs CB Albert Lewis finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame 2023 class

A former member of the Kansas City Chiefs has once again been selected as a finalist for the Black College Football Hall of Fame, this time for the class of 2023.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame, celebrating players and coaches attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), announced 25 finalists (21 players and 4 coaches) for the class of 2023 on Tuesday.

“A big thank you to the selection committee for their dedication and hard work in selecting this year’s finalists. The one common thread the committee found among this year’s finalists is football reveals character and the character of this year’s finalists is at the top of the list,” said Committee Chairman Charlie Neal in the BCHOF press release.

Albert Lewis is among the 21 former players announced as a finalist for the upcoming class. This is the fourth consecutive year that Lewis has been selected as a finalist for the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

The Chiefs drafted Lewis in the third round of the 1983 NFL draft out of Grambling State University. In the NFL, Lewis earned four Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors. He played in six playoff games during his career and made it to the AFC championship game in his final season in Kansas City.

In his 11 seasons with the Chiefs, Lewis appeared in a total of 150 regular season games notching 555 total tackles and 38 interceptions. 20 of those interceptions came in his first four seasons in the league. He also had 10 blocked punts in his career, showcasing versatility to play both defense and special teams.

Lewis was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame in 2007. He has also been selected as one of the modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in each of the last three seasons.

The announcement for the 2023 inductees for the Black College Football Hall of Fame will come on December 8, 2022. You can find the full list of finalists for the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame here.

