Former Chiefs C Darryl Williams to sign with Patriots

Just a few days after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs, C Darryl Williams has found a new team.

According to a report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Williams is set to sign with the New England Patriots. Williams originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State following the 2020 NFL draft, spending time on the practice squad in each of the past two seasons.

Williams was released ahead of mandatory minicamp in order to make room on the roster for RB Jerick McKinnon. With Austin Reiter and other new interior offensive lineman on the roster, Williams was fighting for reps even during minicamp.

Center Darryl Williams signed with the #Patriots, per source. Williams, 25, was previously with the #Chiefs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 17, 2022

The Patriots have had some success with former Chiefs offensive linemen lately. Last season, ahead of 53-man roster cuts, New England acquired OT Yasir Durant from Kansas City. He’d appear in seven games, including one start during the 2021 NFL season. Perhaps Williams will get a chance to compete through training camp in New England and actually appear in some games with the Patriots.

List