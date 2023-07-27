Former Chiefs Byron Pringle, Marcus Peters signed with new teams

Two high-profile players from the Kansas City Chiefs’ past signed with new teams this week as talent from the exceptionally-deep free agency pool finds spots their spots on rosters around the NFL ahead of the 2023 season.

Cornerback Marcus Peters and wide receiver Byron Pringle both found new homes this week after remaining unsigned through the summer.

Peters last took the field for Kansas City during the Chiefs’ exceptional 2017 campaign, just a year before reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes took the reigns from legendary quarterback Alex Smith as Andy Reid’s signal-caller under center. The ninth-year cornerback signed with the Oakland Raiders on Monday after previously playing for the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

CB Marcus Peters agrees to 1-year deal with Raiders. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/UE3fb8nARH — NFL (@NFL) July 24, 2023

Pringle hasn’t been so far removed from his time in Kansas City, and emerged as a coveted prospect after playing with Mahomes from 2018 until last season, when he signed with a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. He will reunite with former Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after signing another single season contract with the Washington Commanders.

Commanders signing WR Byron Pringle to one-year contracthttps://t.co/pcVC6xwq9O pic.twitter.com/TnaXrPRgqy — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 25, 2023

Both talented players will have chances to contribute with their respective teams in the coming season, and while the Pringle won’t have to face Kansas City in competition over the course of his 2023 campaign, Peters will square off against the Chiefs twice if he makes the Raiders’ 53-man roster.

