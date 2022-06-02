Former Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber III dead at 38

Former Bears running back Marion Barber III dead at 38 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber III was found dead on Wednesday according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Barber was reportedly found in his apartment after Frisco, Texas police went there conducting a welfare check. No cause of death has yet to be determined. Barber was 38.

He played seven seasons in the NFL, almost all of them with the Dallas Cowboys who selected Barber in the fourth round of the 2005 draft. He played with Dallas from 2005 to 2011. The Cowboys released a statement following the news.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

He had his best season in 2007 where he rushed for 975 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. His performance that season led to him being selected to the Pro Bowl.

Barber played his final season in 2011 with the Bears. As a back-up to Matt Forte, Barber rushed for 422 yards and scored six touchdowns.

The Bears also released a statement of their own.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 2, 2022

His life post-football dealt with some legal issues as he was detained by Mansfield police in 2014 and sent to a hospital for a mental check evaluation. Then in 2019, he was charged with two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Marion Barber was the definition of a tenacious runner. He always made something out of nothing.



This was the most incredible 2-yard run ever.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/NwFlgWLtxQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 1, 2022

