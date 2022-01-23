Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould ends Green Bay Packers' season with last-second field goal

Former Bear Robbie Gould ends Packers' season with last-second FG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What's better for a Chicago Bears fan than a Green Bay Packers playoff loss?

A Packers playoff loss courtesy of the foot of a former Bear.

Ex-Bears kicker Robbie Gould sent the Packers home with his 45-yard field goal as time expired that lifted the San Francisco 49ers to a 13-10 win in the NFC divisional round.

Gould was 2-for-2 in the game on field goals, previously nailing a 29-yarder in the second quarter. He was also successful on his lone extra-point attempt.

The 49ers were down 10-3 with under five minutes remaining before their special teams came up clutch with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown to tie the game. San Francisco then milked the clock on a nine-play, 44-yard drive for the final 3:20 of the game, ending with Gould's game-winner.

They will now face the winner of the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship.

The veteran kicker played for the Bears for 11 seasons and is the franchise's all-time leading scorer. He is in his fifth season with the 49ers.