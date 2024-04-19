Former Chicago Bears GM Bill Tobin dies at 83

CHICAGO, Ill. - Bill Tobin, a former Chicago Bears executive who helped usher in some of the most historic teams in Bears history, died Friday.

He was 83 years old.

Tobin was a general manager in the NFL for two teams: the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. He also served as the Detroit Lions' director of player personnel.

Tobin was also a consultant with the Bengals.

Tobin spent the majority of his career with the Bears. He spent 18 years with the franchise, starting in 1975 as director of pro scouting. He held that position until being promoted to director of player personnel in 1984.

He was later elevated to vice president of personnel in 1986 and remained in that role through 1992.

With the Bears, Tobin helped build teams that captured six NFC Central Division championships, qualified for the playoffs as a wild card team and won Super Bowl XX to the legendary1985 season.

"Bill was relentless in pursuing a single goal: making the Bears better," Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said, according to the Chicago Bears website. "He had a keen eye for talent and he passionately advocated for players he believed in. He helped build the greatest team in NFL history — the '85 Bears — and for that we are forever grateful."

In his time as an executive in the NFL, Tobin selected multiple hall of fame. When Tobin was the Bears' general manager, he drafted linebacker Mike Singletary and quarterback Jim Harbaugh. He was also behind the selection of running back Marshall Faulk with the Indianapolis Colts.

Both Singletary and Faulk are NFL Hall of Fame inductees.

Tobin has also gone viral in the past, too.

During the 1994 NFL Draft, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper heavily criticized Tobin's selection of Trev Alberts instead of quarterback Trent Dilfer.

Tobin was the executive who famously asked, "Who in the hell is Mel Kiper anyway?" in a follow-up interview following the pick.

Duke Tobin, Bill Tobin's son, has been a member of the Bengals' player personnel department since 1999. Duke is currently the club's director of player personnel.