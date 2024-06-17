Former Chelsea wonderkid believes injuries stopped ex-Blues team-mate playing for Real Madrid

Former Chelsea wonderkid Gael Kakuta believes one of his ex-team-mates at Stamford Bridge would be playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona if it wasn’t for injuries.

Kakuta joined the club from French side Lens back in 2009 as a teenager, and a lot of excitement surrounded his arrival.

Despite only making six appearances for the Blues and spending the majority of his time at the club on loan elsewhere, Chelsea legend Eden Hazard said Kakuta was the most talented player he’d ever played with.

Having had loan spells at Bolton, Dijon, Vitesse Arnhem, Lazio, Rayo Vallecano and Fulham, Kakuta eventually joined Seville on a permanent basis in 2015 bringing his time at Stamford Bridge to an end.

The now 32-year-old who plays for French side Amiens has been reflecting on his time in west London, and one former team-mate in particular.

Kakuta believes injuries stopped Sturridge from playing for Real Madrid.

“One day I walked into the physio room and I bumped into Daniel Sturridge,” he told SPORTbible.

“Oh, I’m already struggling and Danny has turned up!

Sturridge scored 24 goals for Chelsea in 96 appearances, but Kakuta is convinced if it wasn’t for injuries he could have played for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“I wish things would have turned out better for him because he was seriously talented,” he added.

“Without the injuries, he would be one of the top three strikers in the world today, playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona, he could do everything.”

Sturridge hasn’t officially announced his retirement from football, but has been without a club since 2022 after being released by Australian side Perth Glory.

There’s no doubt Sturridge was a good player, but sadly for the Blues they didn’t see the best of him and he left for Liverpool in 2013, where he formed part of a lethal frontline with Luis Suarez and current Chelsea star Raheem Sterling as the Reds went very close to the title under Brendan Rodgers.