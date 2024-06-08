Former Chelsea star urges Enzo Maresca to make club Kings of London again

Former Chelsea star urges Enzo Maresca to make club Kings of London again

Former Chelsea ace Joe Cole has called on Enzo Maresca to restore the club as the best team in London, following the Italian’s appointment as the club’s new manager.

Maresca’s appointment was officially announced by Chelsea at the start of the week, and the 44-year-old has penned a five year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Having guided Leicester City to the Championship title last season, Maresca will be under pressure to bring silverware to Stamford Bridge, and guide Chelsea back into the Champions League.

Joe Cole calls on Maresca to make Chelsea Kings of London

The Blues improved on their dismal 12th placed finish in the 2022/2023 campaign with Mauricio Pochettino guiding the club to a top six finish, the Carabao Cup final and an FA Cup semi final last season.

However, the club are still someway from challenging Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title, and currently aren’t even top dogs in London.

Former Blue Cole has called on Maresca to make the club Kings of London again, with Chelsea now behind Arsenal and they have just finished behind Tottenham for the second consecutive season.

Maresca will be under pressure from day one to bring success to Chelsea.

“Chelsea finished the season very well, now it’s crucial they take back London, I think that’s important,” he told Mirror football.

“Tottenham and Arsenal have really made strides, it’s a beautiful football city and we have some of the best sides in the world.

“Chelsea haven’t been on top of that pile for a very long time, so that’s the first thing they need to do.”

Maresca becomes Chelsea’s fourth permanent manager under the new ownership following Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Pochettino.

More Stories / Latest News

Former Chelsea star urges Enzo Maresca to make club Kings of London again

8th Jun 2024, 09:36am

Ex-Blue shares honest opinion on Enzo Maresca’s appointment

8th Jun 2024, 09:06am

Exclusive states there’s no chance Chelsea ace joins Fenerbahce this summer

8th Jun 2024, 08:36am

More than any of the club’s previous appointments Maresca simply has to work out, and over two years in the project hasn’t really got up and running.

Time and patience is required and things could get worse before they get better, but the Chelsea ownership simply have to stick with their man as they really can’t afford to start over yet again.