Former Chelsea player turned coach has been promoted to his next position

Some news that will make Chelsea fans crack a little smile this morning as one former player has landed a promotion in his coaching career.

It’s always great to see former Blues do well when they retire from the game, whatever field they chose to move into. Many will stay in football, but others will leave onto other different ventures. But often their love of the game will just shine on through and that is what they will continue to do, just as in this story.

Fernando Torres was largely adored by Chelsea fans even though he had a very up and down time at the club. Hew also scored some important goals and just seemed to have fans behind him even if he was missing chances. He had that aura about him and we all just willed him to do well.

The Spaniard retired from the game and went into coaching. He started at youth level, managing Atletico Madrid’s U19 side. But now, he has been promoted and is advancing in his coaching development, which is great news.

Torres takes a step up

Torres won some big trophies at Chelsea

As reported by talkSPORT, Torres has been named as head coach of Atletico Madrid’s B team. He was coach of Atleti’s under-19 side prior to accepting his new role.

“I accept it as a great challenge with a lot of ambition and the tranquillity of knowing that we are ready,” Torres said upon taking the role.

Torres joined Chelsea for a then record fee of £50m, but he struggled to discover the same goalscoring form at Stamford Bridge as he did at Liverpool. But he had success at Chelsea, winning the FA Cup and Champions League in the 2011/12 season as well as the Europa League the following campaign.

I’d like to personally wish Nando all the best in his next role!