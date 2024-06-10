Former Chelsea boss says leaving the club was a “fundamental mistake” in his career

Chelsea have had many different managers come and go over recent years and in fact, not many managers make it past one season at the club, let alone two.

They have just made yet another manager change this summer with Mauricio Pochettino leaving the club and being replaced by Enzo Maresca.

The new ownership have seemingly picked up where the former owners left off with the hiring and firing culture, something that they did not want to do at the club. Perhaps it stabilises now or going forward, but they’ve only been here for two years and they are already going through managers like there is no tomorrow.

Maurizio Sarri was not hired under the new ownership nor was he in charge when they were here. He was a Roman Abramovich hire, and he did actually enjoy some success by winning The Europa League trophy.

He split the fan base during his time at the club, but he admits that he regrets leaving regardless.

A fundamental mistake leaving

Sarri was a risky hire for Chelsea at the time

When asked about his time at Chelsea, Sarri told Sky Sport Italy (cited by EPL Index), “[Leaving was] a fundamental mistake in my career. We had everything required to remain.” He lamented the challenges of managing under the Roman Abramovich era, noting, “It’s a difficult club to work at where you probably don’t get to finish the second season, as practically nobody did.

“At least I would’ve remained in the general Premier League situation. I made an enormous error that I should’ve avoided. The desire to return to Italy should’ve been inferior to the desire to stay in the Premier League, but that was not the case.”

Well, it sounds like it was more about staying in the Premier League for Sarri then rather than staying at Chelsea. Sounds like he wants a return to England!