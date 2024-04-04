Former Chattanooga forward names top schools, sets OV with Gators

Todd Golden and his Florida basketball program will be looking once again to reload their depleted roster through the NCAA transfer portal this offseason and several names of interest have already surfaced.

Among them is former Chattanooga Mocs forward Sam Alexis, who revealed his top six preferred schools to On3 on Wednesday and included the Gators. The other five institutions that made the cut for the 6-foot-9-inch, 225-pound sophomore out of Apopka, Florida, were the Georgia Bulldogs, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Providence Friars and Xavier Musketeers.

Alexis also plans on making an official visit to Gainesville from April 12-14, according to Swamp247; he also has a stop lined up with Providence from April 15-16, according to Joe Tipton of On3. The Sunshine State product has two years of eligibility remaining.

Background on Sam Alexis

Unranked coming out of high school, Alexis averaged 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, shooting at a 55% clip from the field while blocking 70 shots during the 2023-24 campaign. His efforts earned him a Southern Conference All-Defense team distinction as well as Third-Team All-Southern honors this past season.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire