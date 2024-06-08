Former Chatham Glenwood baseball star Jayson Werth wins the Belmont Stakes with Dornoch

Jayson Werth’s Dornoch won the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday afternoon.

Dornoch prevailed down the stretch under jockey Luis Saez, who won his second Belmont.

Jun 4, 2024; Saratoga Springs, NY, USA; Belmont stakes contender Dornoch trains Tuesday morning at Saratoga Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Werth is a co-owner of Dornoch alongside race horse management group Oracle Bloodstock. Werth told MLB Central that he is a 10% owner of Dornoch.

What to know: Former Springfield baseball star has a horse Werth-y of Kentucky Derby

Werth, a 1997 Chatham Glenwood graduate, retired from professional baseball after winning the World Series in 2008 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Werth called that championship run "a total dopamine dump" and he wanted to recapture the feeling in the winner’s circle, according to the Courier-Journal.

"(That) chemical reaction in your brain when that goes on, that's a very similar, same type of stuff going on up there when you win a horse race," Werth said. "You can't reproduce it."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Former Springfield baseball star wins Belmont Stakes: Jayson Werth