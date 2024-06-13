Former Charlton head coach takes over as sporting director of Beveren

Beveren have announced that Bob Peeters will be the sides new sporting director. The former Charlton head coach will be responsible for the sides recruitment policy and shifting the focus to finding young talent for the side. Beveren have been favourites for promotion from the Challenger Pro League a number of times over the past few seasons and Peeters will be under pressure to give the side the best chance to return to the top flight.

This will be Peeters second spell in Beveren with the side, having managed them when they were known as Waasland-Beveren back in the 2013-2014 season. Since then Peeters has managed Charlton, Lokeren, Westerlo twice, Top Oss and most recently Helmond Sport. The former Belgian international had a successful playing career. He begun and ended his career with Lierse, playing for Roda JC, Vitesse, Millwall and Genk over a 16 year period.

Despite being favourites for automatic promotion for the 2023/2024 season, Beveren missed out on the play-offs.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson