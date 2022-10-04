Former Charlotte Hornets and UNC basketball player to join NBA team’s TV broadcast

A familiar face will have a new role on the Charlotte Hornets’ television broadcasts this season.

George Lynch, who spent time with the Hornets after staring at North Carolina, is joining Bally Sports Southeast as a studio analyst. Lynch will be alongside returning host Ashley ShahAmadi and is expected to make his debut during the Hornets’ regular-season home opener against New Orleans on Oct. 21.

The 52-year-old rounds out the network’s crew, which includes play-by-play voice Eric Collins and color analyst Dell Curry. The duo is returning for its eighth season together.

Lynch spent the past two years as the head coach of Clark Atlanta University’s men’s basketball team. He was a key member of the Tar Heels during their run to the 1993 national championship, leading to him getting drafted 13th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Draft months later. He played 12 seasons in the NBA and also had stints in Vancouver, Philadelphia and New Orleans wrapped around his time in Charlotte.

Following his retirement from the league, Lynch served as a UC Irvine’s strength and conditioning coach and also held the same position at Southern Methodist University before joining the G League’s Grand Rapids Drive in 2017.