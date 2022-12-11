Former Charlotte Hornets head coach Paul Silas passes away at age 79

Paul Silas, a former head coach for the Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte Bobcats, has passed away at the age of 79, Channel 9′s partners at The Charlotte Observer are reporting.

After playing in the NBA himself for 16 years, Silas coached the Charlotte Hornets from 1998 to 2002, all of which were winning seasons.

Silas’ second stint as Charlotte’s head coach ended following the 2011-12 season.

Silas won three NBA championships as a player with Boston and Seattle. He logged almost 400 games in the NBA as a head coach. Stephen Silas, the son of Paul Silas, now coaches the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

ALSO READ: Charlotte Hornets unveil ‘Let’s Fly’ theme for new season

Silas spent time back in the Queen City attending Hornets games. He also coached the Cleveland Cavaliers during the rookie year of LeBron James in 2003.

Silas was the last coach to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a playoff series win, which was in 2002.

(WATCH BELOW: Students learn trade skills through partnership with Hornets)