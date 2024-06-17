Former Charlotte FC manager set to take over at Sint-Truiden

Sint-Truiden have announced that Christian Lattanzio will be the sides head coach for the 2024/2025 season. The Italian will take over from Thorsten Fink, who left this summer after one season in charge to join Genk. Lattanzio was part of the City Group set-up, working in the Manchester City academy and spending some time with New York City. His most recent roll was as manager of Charlotte FC, who he led to the MLS playoffs.

Lattanzio was caretaker manager of the MLS during the 2021/2022 season before becoming permanent head coach in October of 2022. He left the club in November of 2023, having managed 43 matches and won 1.42 points per game.

The Italian certainly has big boots to fill after the success Fink brought to the squad without spending much. The side were relegation favourites to start the season but played attractive attacking football and ended up finishing mid table. Sint-Truiden relied on blooding plenty of young talent that may leave this summer, so Lattanzio will be hoping the side are able to bring in some replacements. Jarne Steuckers has already left the club and followed Fink to Genk.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson