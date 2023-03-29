Former Chargers WR DeAndre Carter signs with Raiders

Once upon a time the Raiders signed DeAndre Carter to their practice squad. The former undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State spent most of the 2015 season on the Raiders practice squad before being released. Two weeks later the Patriots added him to their practice squad.

Carter stuck around with the Patriots for the 2016 offseason and training camp and was waived with the final roster cuts.

But apparently in his time in New England, he made enough of an impression on Josh McDaniels to have him wanting a reunion in Las Vegas because after a free agent visit Monday, Carter was signed to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz.

FA WR DeAndre Carter is signing a 1-year deal with #Raiders up to $2.375M, source tells @theScore. Carter comes off his best season, totaling 46/538/3 with #Chargers. He also ranked second in the NFL with 11.7 yards per punt return. More help on the way for Jimmy Garoppolo. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 29, 2023

Carter had a breakout season in 2022, starting seven games for the Chargers and catching 46 passes for 538 yards and three touchdowns. Four of those catches for 78 yards and a touchdown came against the Raiders in their two meetings last season.

That’s more yards than he had against any other team last season, so that probably made an impression on McDaniels as well.

His touchdown catch came from 23 yards out and the Raiders could use a deep threat. That’s where the 5-8, 188-pounder will try to carve out his niche in Las Vegas.

