Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will sign with Broncos
Melvin Gordon’s time with the Chargers officially ended Friday when the running back agreed to terms with AFC West rival Denver.
He’ll receive a two-year contract worth up to $16 million, with $13.5 million guaranteed.
Gordon joins a backfield that already has a 1,000-yard rusher and Pro Bowler in Phillip Lindsay.
A first-round draft pick in 2015, Gordon rushed for 4,240 yards and scored 47 touchdowns in five seasons. He gained a career-high 1,105 yards in 2017 and was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2018.
Gordon missed the first four games last season after an extended holdout because of a contract dispute. He was hoping to secure a long-term extension, but the sides were unable to reach agreement.
The Chargers offered Gordon a deal worth about $10 million annually before cutting off negotiations once the season began.
Before the start of free agency, the team signed Austin Ekeler to a four-year contract worth up to $24.5-million, with $15 million guaranteed. Justin Jackson is the No. 2 running back on the depth chart.
Also Friday, the Chargers lost defensive back Jaylen Watkins to Houston. He agreed to a two-year, $3-million contract.