Former Chargers OT Storm Norton signing with the Saints

Former Chargers tackle Storm Norton signed a contract with the Saints on Thursday, ending his three-year stint in powder blue and sunshine gold.

The details of Norton’s new deal have not yet been announced, but early indications are that the contract will only run through the end of the 2023 season.

The #Saints have signed former #Chargers OL Storm Norton to a 1-year deal, per his agency JL Sports. Norton started 15 games for the Chargers in 2021. pic.twitter.com/rKD1y52eZx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 16, 2023

Norton was a starter for the Chargers in 2021 before taking a step back in Los Angeles’ offense last season. He only dressed for 12 of the team’s 17 games in the regular season last year and did not make a start in the 2022 campaign.

He played collegiately at the University of Toledo and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017, signing his first contract with the Lions. Though he may not start for New Orleans in 2023, Norton’s experience as a depth player in Los Angeles’ high-octane offense last season should serve him well during his time in the Big Easy.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire