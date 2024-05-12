Former Chargers General Manager A.J. Smith dies at 75

Former Chargers General Manager A.J. Smith has died at the age of 75.

Smith's son Kyle, who is the assistant G.M. of the Falcons, and the rest of his family announced the news on Sunday afternoon. Smith had battled prostate cancer for the last seven years.

Smith served as the Chargers' General Manager from 2003 to 2012 and brought players like Shawne Merriman, Vincent Jackson, and Eric Weddle to the franchise. He also selected Eli Manning first overall in 2004 despite Manning saying he would not play for the team and then traded his rights to the Giants for the rights to Philip Rivers and other picks, including the one used to select Merriman in the first round.

Before joining the Chargers as their assistant G.M. in 2001, Smith worked as a scout for several teams and spent 15 years working for the Bills. Smith worked for Washington as a consultant after parting ways with the Chargers.