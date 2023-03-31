Former Chargers DT Breiden Fehoko signs with Steelers

Former Chargers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko and the Steelers agreed to terms on Thursday, according to his agent David Canter.

Fehoko signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free in 2020. He appeared in 19 games, four of which were starts. In 2022, he logged a career-high in snaps (279) after season-ending injuries to Austin Johnson and Otito Ogbonnia. Fehoko posted 23 tackles and a tackle for loss.

Fehoko was one of the Chargers’ most consistent interior defenders against the run. Now that he’s with Pittsburgh and Johnson and Ogbonnia are still working their way back from their respective injuries, Los Angeles could look to the draft to bring in someone for depth.

