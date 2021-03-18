Former Chargers center Dan Feeney agrees to New York Jets deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Miller
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Los Angeles Chargers center Dan Feeney (66) smiles as he warms up on the field before the Los Angeles Chargers.
Lineman Dan Feeney started the last 59 games for the Chargers. (Doug Murray / Associated Press)

The turnover along the offensive front for the Chargers continued Thursday when Dan Feeney agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Jets.

The veteran never was much of a fan favorite — except for an extremely popular mullet he grew in 2020 — but always remained available, starting the team’s last 59 games, including the postseason.

Feeney, 26, was unlikely to return to the Chargers because as general manager Tom Telesco has committed to rebuilding the group assigned to protect young quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers probably will have four new starters in 2021, led by recent free-agent signings Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler. The only returnee figures to be right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

Feeney was a third-round draft choice out of Indiana in 2017. He emerged as the starter at left guard midway through his rookie year. Last season, he shifted to center after Mike Pouncey was sidelined in training camp by a chronic hip problem that has since ended his career.

Feeney played well at times but never established the kind of consistency the Chargers had sought.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Jets agree to deal with Dan Feeney

    The Jets have added their first offensive lineman of the offseason. Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that the team has reached an agreement on a contract with Dan Feeney. It is a one-year deal. Feeney was a 2017 third-round pick by the Chargers and, including the playoffs, he started the last 59 games [more]

  • Instant analysis of Dan Feeney signing with the Jets

    The Jets didn't sign the best offensive linemen on the market but got a serviceable backup with starting experience in Dan Feeney.

  • Jets to sign WR Keelan Cole

    Keelan Cole gives the Jets a second wideout addition on an inexpensive one-year deal.

  • Tennessee Titans agree to terms with CB Kevin Johnson

    The Tennessee Titans have added another cornerback.

  • Lions sign Breshad Perriman

    The Lions have added to their receiving corps, and it’s a familiar name in Detroit. Breshad Perriman has signed a one-year deal with the Lions, agent Drew Rosenhaus said. Perriman’s father, Brett Periman, played for the Lions from 1991 to 1996. He was, along with Barry Sanders and Herman Moore, part of a Lions offense [more]

  • Panthers to sign former Seahawks WR David Moore

    Panthers to sign former Seahawks WR David Moore

  • Jets to sign OL Dan Feeney

    The Jets are adding some offensive line depth.

  • Former Jets OLB Tarell Basham signing with Cowboys

    Former Jets outside linebacker Tarell Basham is signing a two-year deal with the Cowboys.

  • Texans sign former Chargers, Titans cornerback Desmond King to 1-year contract

    The Houston Texans have signed former Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Desmond King to a one-year contract.

  • Newest Jet Carl Lawson: Robert Saleh was a big reason why I decided to join the Jets

    Carl Lawson and Justin Hardee made their first appearance as New York Jets during recent media availability. Lawson explained how new head coach Robert Saleh made a great impression on Lawson when he YouTubed Saleh's introductory press conference, 'it felt like he was talking to me.' Justin Hardee why he chose the Jets over other offers and what his motivation is when he takes the field on special teams.

  • Former Titans DB Desmond King agrees to terms with Texans

    King is moving on to play for the Titans' division rival.

  • Chargers to sign tight end Jared Cook as Hunter Henry's replacement

    The Chargers have agreed to terms with veteran tight end Jared Cook after losing Hunter Henry to the New England Patriots in free agency.

  • Watch: A conversation on systemic racism in sports

    Axios hosts a Hard Truths virtual event Tuesday, March 23 at 12:30 pm ET on systemic racism in sports. Axios Sports Editor Kendall Baker and Axios Today host Niala Boodhoo will host one-on-one conversations with ABC/ESPN analyst Jalen Rose and Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Keelan Cole to sign with Jets on one-year deal

    The Jets may or may not reconsider their interest in wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster now. New York has agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.5 million deal with wide receiver Keelan Cole, according to multiple reports. Cole entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan and spent his first four seasons [more]

  • Bad news: Tom Brady (probably) isn't reading the texts you send him

    As if the Bucs QB doesn’t get enough fan/hate mail, Tom Brady is now asking fans to text him ... sort of.What happened: Brady posted a video on his social media accounts yesterday with the caption: "Trying something new here...Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1...no texting on Gamedays."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Even if you tell him that he sucks, Brady claimed he'll actually see it and might respond.He called it a communication "tool ... where we can actually do a better job of responding to you."The state of play: The words "tool" and "we" likely refer to L.A.-based tech company Community, which helps celebrities and companies reach their audiences via text.Stars pay for the service and, while some do occasionally respond, it’s mostly automated messages.The premise isn’t that different than getting spam texts from a company after you order something online. Here’s what happened when we texted the number: When called, it does ring but a mailbox full message comes up. Also, it’s a Novato, California area code. Not even an 813 number.Could he respond? Possibly. Diddy and Gary Vaynerchuk have both posted videos of themselves texting fans back. Diddy even promised to "leak government files." This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Chargers began revamping offensive line with Linsley, Feiler

    Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has made headway in accomplishing his top goal during the offseason — protecting Justin Herbert. Los Angeles announced it has agreed to terms with offensive linemen Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler on Wednesday, which was the start of the NFL's new league year. The Chargers allowed 37 sacks last season, which was tied for 17th, but Herbert was under duress often.

  • Chargers signing TE Jared Cook

    After losing Hunter Henry in free agency, the Chargers is signing Jared Cook to a one-year deal. Cook’s deal is worth $6 million with $4.5 million guaranteed. In two seasons with the Saints, Cook had 80 catches for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns in 29 regular-season games with the team. Joe Lombardi, the Chargers new offensive coordinator, was with New Orleans as the quarterback coach while Cook was on the roster. While he’s in the final stretch of his career, Cook can supply Los Angeles with a good season and a much-needed veteran presence at the position while they develop Donald Parham and a potential rookie

  • Texans re-sign TE Pharaoh Brown to 1-year contract

    The Houston Texans are bringing back tight end Pharaoh Brown on a one-year contract.

  • Texans cut Darren Fells, trade for Ryan Izzo

    The Texans continued making over their roster with a pair of moves at tight end on Thursday. According to multiple reports, the team released Darren Fells and made a trade with the Patriots that will send Ryan Izzo to Houston. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports a 2022 seventh-round pick will go back to New [more]

  • Rakeem Nunez-Roches re-signing with Buccaneers

    The Buccaneers have kept another one of their free agents in the fold. Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches is re-signing with Tampa Bay to a two-year deal worth $2.25 million in 2021 and $2.75 million in 2022, according to multiple reports. Nunez-Roches has been with the Buccaneers since 2018, though he’s played more a reserve role [more]