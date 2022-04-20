Former NFL linebacker Bob Babich died April 3 at his home in Clairemont, California, the National Football Foundation announced Wednesday. Babich was 74.

Babich is the only player from Miami University in Ohio to earn induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“An exceptional hard-hitting linebacker, Bob Babich made his mark in Oxford, (Ohio), as one of the best in the country,” NFF chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. “He was great guy to be around with a great sense of humor and full of great stories. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The Chargers made Babich a first-round choice in 1969, and he played every game for the team for three seasons. The Chargers traded him to the Browns in 1973 for a first-round draft choice in 1974 and a second-rounder in 1975.

Babich played the next six seasons for the Browns, missing only three games.

He retired after the 1978 season after 125 games, including 86 starts.

Former Chargers, Browns linebacker Bob Babich dies at 74 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk