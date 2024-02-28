Former Chaparral, Michigan football star Craig Roh dies at 33 after battling cancer

Craig Roh, who laid the foundation for what would become Scottsdale Chaparral's football dynasty under Charlie Ragle, died on Monday after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 33.

Roh starred at defensive end on Ragle's 2008 team that reached the state championship game, losing to Scottsdale rival Saguaro. He was the Gatorade Arizona High School Football Player that season with 16 1/2 sacks.

A straight-A student and devout Christian, he had 35 Division I college football offers and chose to attend Michigan, where started as a true freshman.

Scottsdale Chaparral's Craig Roh had an excellent career at Michigan, where he was a four-year starter.

A GoFundMe page has been started by the Roh family to help pay for medical bills that have piled up since being diagnosed in August 2022 with stage 4 colon cancer. Money will also be used to help Roh's wife, Chelsea, and their 2-year-old son, Max, as they mourn and rebuild their lives.

One of Craig's brothers, Luke, organized the fundraiser, saying, "He was resilient to the very end."

Fred Roh, Craig's father, said that his son kept the diagnosis private.

"He thought he could continue to beat it until the very end," Fred said. "He got diagnosed at stage 4. It was an uphill battle. He had some very aggressive mutations on top of it."

After Craig Roh graduated in 2009, the Firebirds won three consecutive state football championships. Meanwhile, Craig went on to set a Michigan record for consecutive starts. He started every game through his senior season. He earned Freshman All-American and All-Big Ten honors. He was part of a Sugar Bowl victory. Following college, he played four seasons in the Canadian Football League.

Ragle, now an assistant football coach at Arizona State, started his high school head coaching career at Chaparral in 2007 with Roh as his leader on the field.

Roh had what was then a school-record 33.5 sacks at Chaparral.

"I was so young when I got the job at Chaparral," Ragle said. "Craig just stood out as a person. He made me a better coach, because he was so cerebral. He studied the game so intently, he knew what he wanted to do. He knew he could play at a higher level. Big-time college football. He was so inquisitive and had so many questions. He wanted to know how to make himself better.

"Whether it was in-season or out-of-season, if you weren't dialed in as a coach, he was going to expose you. I learned real fast I've got to get on top of my game, because this kid was different. His class, and him in particular, set the tone for what we ended up becoming, a three-time state champion. And that was because of Craig Roh."

Roh was the oldest of an athletic family who all were high achievers academically. His brother Luke, who graduated from Chaparral in 2011, played basketball at Colgate. The youngest brother Jake, who graduated from Chaparral in 2013, played football at Boise State.

Their younger sister, Madalyn, was a volleyball player at Pepperdine.

After Craig's time in Canada, where he was part of a Grey Cup championship team in Winnipeg, he moved to Austin, Texas, to start a career in technology. He worked at various tech startups while building an online defensive line coaching business.

A celebration of life will be held in Phoenix on March 16. A time and place has yet to be decided.

