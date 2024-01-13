Former champs Deiveson Figueiredo, Cody Garbrandt set for UFC 300 clash

The UFC 300 lineup continues add high level talent with the addition of a matchup between two former titleholders.

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will take on former bantamweight kingpin Cody Garbrandt in a 135-pound bout on the April 13 card, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN. Both men had expressed interest in the fight after picking up recent wins, and the promotion obliged.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the fight Friday. MMA Junkie previously confirmed the matchup with people with knowledge of the booking following an initial report from AG Fight.

Figueiredo (22-3-1 MMA, 11-3-1 UFC) recently moved up a division from his longtime home at 125 pounds following his history four-bout series vs. Brandon Moreno, which ultimately ended without the belt in his possession. The Brazilian shined in his divisional debut in December, though, outworking perennial contender Rob Font over the course of three rounds to win a unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN 52.

Looking to hand Figueiredo his first setback in the new weight class is Garbrandt (14-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC), who is on something of a resurgence with back-to-back victories that brought him out of a rough patch of five losses in six fights. “No Love” specifically asked for the matchup vs. Figueiredo following his UFC 296 knockout of Brian Kelleher, and he got his wish.

The booking will mark the second time Figueiredo and Garbrandt have been matched up. Garbrandt was scheduled to challenge Figueiredo for the flyweight title in November 2020, but was forced to withdraw due to a torn bicep.

The latest UFC 300 lineup now includes:

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – for strawweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

