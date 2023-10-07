Former champion CM Punk could be latest star to return to WWE

It's been nearly a decade since Phil Brooks — more widely known by his wrestling ring name C.M. Punk — last entered the ring for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). But a CM Punk return to the WWE may be in the works.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated he's heard from sources in both the WWE and close to Punk that no deal is complete but there's a lot of talk of him returning to the ring.

"Those close to Punk have told us that it is his intention to return and the two sides are in talks," Meltzer wrote.

The timing could work out later this year. The WWE's Survivor Series will be in Punk's hometown Chicago on Nov. 25. A WWE source told Haus of Wrestling that it is a "safe bet" Punk will be there for the event.

Punk left the WWE in January 2014. Since then, Punk's spent time as a WWE analyst, tried his hand in UFC fighting, and made a return to the ring with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). AEW terminated its contract with Punk following an investigation into a backstage incident.

"Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions," AEW president Tony Khan said in the termination statement. "Of course, I wish I didn't have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans."

Those fans could be excited to see Punk in the ring once again later this year. If he returns, he'd join a star-studded group of WWE stars who came back after a multiple-year absence.

Cody Rhodes (2022)

Rhodes spent a decade with the WWE from 2006 to 2016, rising to prominence after his debut in July 2007. Following in his father Dusty's footsteps to the WWE, Rhodes became a two-time Intercontinental Champion and won six tag team world champions. He requested a release in May 2016.

He appeared independently in other wrestling series and competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), and Ring of Honor (ROH) promotions. He won the National Wrestling Alliance's World Heavyweights Championship with his father in 2018.

Rhodes signed on as a wrestler and executive vice president with AEW in January 2019. After contract negotiations fell through, Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (2011)

The Rock's one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and helped the WWE rise to prominence into the early 2000s. When his contract with the WWE ran out in 2004, he switched full-time to pursuing his acting career. It ended up a lucrative decision; his films have grossed billions of dollars in the last two decades.

But The Rock wasn't finished. He returned for WrestleMania 28 in 2011 to continue his feuds with John Cena and Punk, among others. The regular return was short-lived with The Rock winning his 10th WWE Championship by 2013 and his appearances have been sporadic ever since. He retired in 2019 but came back in September 2023 for another surprise return.

Brock Lesnar (2012)

Lesnar rose quickly among the WWE ranks to win multiple championships in the early 2000s. He left in 2004 to pursue an NFL career, which included a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings. He transitioned to mixed martial arts and joined the UFC from 2008 to 2011. In that time, he won multiple heavyweight championships.

After The Rock's return in Wrestlemania, Lesnar shocked viewers as the new foe for Cena. He defeated Cena, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley in his second run. He briefly retired from early 2020 through August 2021 but now is an active face in current WWE events.

Edge (2020)

Like The Rock, Edge became a major figure in the WWE in the early 2000s. He became the first wrestler to win a King of the Ring tournament (2001), Money in the Bank ladder match (2005), and Royal Rumble match (2010). His successful career came to an end in 2011 due to multiple neck injuries and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Edge made a surprise return in the 2020 Royal Rumble match after nine years out of the ring. After three years with the organization, he made his debut with AEW earlier this month.

