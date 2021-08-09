Former champ Simpson tops Wyndham betting favs

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Few players can boast the ties to any PGA Tour event, let alone this one, that Webb Simpson has for the Wyndham Championship.

A resident of Charlotte, Simpson went to college at Wake Forest about 30 minutes from Sedgefield Country Club. He earned the first win of his career in Greensboro back in 2011. Three years later he and his wife named their daughter Wyndham, in part as an homage to how much the tournament means to his family.

His recent success has been nearly as noteworthy. Since 2017 he has been beaten by only six players at this event: a T-2 finish in 2017, third in 2018, second in 2019 and T-3 a year ago. Since missing the cut as an amateur in his 2009 debut, he has finished worse than T-11 just twice in 11 subsequent appearances.

His T-15 finish last week in Memphis was his best result since April, but oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook expect that Simpson's game will once again shine on one of his favorite venues. He opens as a +1100 betting favorite, followed by Masters champ and Memphis runner-up Hideki Matsuyama (+1400) and past Open champ Louis Oosthuizen (+1800).

Patrick Reed won here in 2013, defeating Jordan Spieth in a memorable playoff, and he's listed at +2000. A little further back is Will Zalatoris (+2800), who could face a sense of urgency this week. A former Wake Forest standout like Simpson, Zalatoris is not yet a fully-fledged Tour member and needs to win this week to become eligible for the upcoming playoffs. So even though his season-long point total would rank him 26th entering the week, anything short of a trophy will mean he's watching next week's 125-man affair at The Northern Trust from home.

Some big names in need of a strong week to crack the top 125 and qualify for the playoffs include Matt Kuchar (124th in points), Rickie Fowler (130th), Tommy Fleetwood (136th), Justin Rose (138th) and Francesco Molinari (140th).

Here's a look at some of the notable odds as the Tour wraps up the 2020-21 regular season in North Carolina:

Odds to win Wyndham Championship (via PointsBet Sportsbook)

+1100: Webb Simpson

+1400: Hideki Matsuyama

+1800: Louis Oosthuizen

+2000: Patrick Reed

+2500: Brian Harman, Jason Kokrak

+2800: Will Zalatoris

+3000: Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

+4000: Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Kevin Na, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Si Woo Kim, Tommy Fleetwood

+5000: Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Brandt Snedeker, Charl Schwartzel, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Kevin Streelman, Robert MacIntyre, Sebastian Munoz

+6000: Erik van Rooyen, Justin Rose, Talor Gooch, Zach Johnson

+6600: Branden Grace, Hank Lebioda

+7000: Doug Ghim, Mito Pereira, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes, Patton Kizzire

+8000: Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Ryan Moore

+9000: C.T. Pan, Chez Reavie, Chris Kirk, Harold Varner III, Joel Dahmen, Lanto Griffin, Ryan Armour

+10000: Brendon Todd, Doc Redman, Patrick Rodgers, Luke List, Rory Sabbatini

+12500: Aaron Wise, Adam Hadwin, Andrew Putnam, Bo Hoag, Brandon Hagy, Brian Stuard, Dylan Frittelli, Francesco Molinari, Jim Herman, Keith Mitchell, Kramer Hickok, Kyle Stanley, Mark Hubbard, Matt Jones, Roger Sloan, Scott Piercy, Scott Stallings, Sepp Straka

+15000: Adam Long, Brice Garnett, Byeong-Hun An, Matt Kuchar, Michael Thompson, Henrik Norlander, K.H. Lee

