Former champ Georgia Hall shares early lead at calm Carnoustie, with big hitters chasing

There’s never a good time for a double-bogey on the scorecard, but it’s especially troublesome late in the day at Carnoustie, where the closing stretch is a brute. England’s Georgia Hall doubled the 15th hole at the fame links layout but managed to hold on with pars coming in to maintain a share of the lead at the AIG Women’s British Open with American Mina Harigae.

Hall’s 3-under 69 puts her at 7 under for the tournament with Harigae, who while winless on tour, is playing the best golf of her LPGA career right now. Harigae shot 67.

“A couple of times I got lucky with the bounces,” said Harigae, “skirting a couple bunkers. But overall, I putted really well today.”

Calm conditions once again led to plenty of red numbers at Carnoustie, though players felt there were tougher hole locations in Round 2.

“I think it’s all saving it for tomorrow,” said Hall, the 2018 AIG Women’s British Open champion, of a blustery weekend.

Sei Young Kim and Lizette Salas sit one shot back at 6 under. Ireland’s Leona Maguire put up a smooth bogey-free 67, giving one last good impression before Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew makes her six picks.

“Carnoustie is a proper golf course,” said the rookie Maguire. “Doesn’t really matter what the weather is. There’s tee shots out there you just have to stand up and hit a really good shot and for the most part I’ve done that over the last two days, stayed out of all the fairway bunkers there which was key, and yeah, you just have to pick your shots and execute really well.”

Louis Duncan, the 21-year-old Scottish Amateur, held steady at 3 under after a second-round 73. The 2021 R&A Women’s British Amateur champion played alongside Hall in the first two rounds. She’ll represent Great Britain and Ireland later this month in the Curtis Cup.

“I think she’s a lot like me,” said Hall. “Quite quiet, just lets her golf do the talking. She’s a very natural golfer. She just goes up and hits it, which I think is a lot like me, too. She’s an amazing talent and it was really nice to play with her.”

Dame Laura Davies bogeyed the last to shoot 70 and move to even par the tournament, currently inside the cut line in a share of 42nd. The 57-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer carded seven birdies on the day.