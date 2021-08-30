Safety Nate Holley is among the Dolphins’ cuts as they go from 80 to 53.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports Holley, receiver Khalil McClain, running back Jordan Scarlett and cornerback Tino Ellis have received word of their release. The team has a 16-player practice squad it will fill later this week, so some of the Dolphins’ cuts will return.

Holley played three games last season and made three tackles. He saw action on 45 special teams snaps in his only career action.

Holley originally entered the NFL in 2018 when he signed with the Rams. He spent training camp there before the Rams waived him out of the preseason.

Holley also spent time with the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League (2018) and the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (2019). He also played in The Spring League in 2018.

He earned the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie following the 2019 season after he made 78 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, one sack and one interception in 18 games.

Holley played college football at Kent State and also has spent time with the Vikings.

Former CFL standout Nate Holley among Dolphins cuts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk