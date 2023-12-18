Former Central Michigan junior DB Trey Jones commits to Texas A&M from the transfer portal

Following the departure of junior safety Jardin Gilbert to LSU in the NCAA Transfer Portal, new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko began searching for his replacement.

As the portal takes, it also gives and Elko may have found Gilbert’s replacement only three days after his departure. Former Central Michigan junior defensive back Trey Jones committed to Texas A&M on Monday afternoon, he announced via X.

In four seasons with the Chippewas, Jones played in 33 games. He recorded totals of 122 tackles (71 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two interceptions and one blocked kick.

He comes to College Station with two years of eligibility remaining. Jones redshirted his true freshman season in 2019 and appeared in five games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Jones is listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. In 2019, he graduated from Wetumpka High School in Alaska.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire