Former Central Grizzly Johnson back to No. 1

(KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno native and Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will wear No. 1 this year.

The Former Central Grizzly wore No. 1 in high school. The Pro Bowl corner wore No. 33 for his first four seasons in the NFL, but is moving back to the number he wore in high school and college at Utah.

